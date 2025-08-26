Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.24. 24,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 397,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bioventus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bioventus

Bioventus Trading Down 3.4%

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $594.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bioventus by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 897.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 152,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.