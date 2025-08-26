Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Trading Up 7.9% – Time to Buy?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 90,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,023,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Regencell Bioscience Stock Up 5.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72.

Get Regencell Bioscience alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regencell Bioscience

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter worth $222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $768,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Regencell Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Regencell Bioscience Company Profile

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regencell Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regencell Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.