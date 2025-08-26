Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.18. 1,640,761 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,736,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.57.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The firm’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.