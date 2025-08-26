Fortescue (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Fortescue Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $24.48. Fortescue shares last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 3,299 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded Fortescue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortescue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.
