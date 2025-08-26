Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 49,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 70,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Uxin to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 498.99%. The business had revenue of $69.48 million during the quarter. Uxin has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uxin Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:UXIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

