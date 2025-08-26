General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $322.55 and last traded at $321.31, with a volume of 122547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.37 and its 200-day moving average is $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 448,900 shares of company stock valued at $135,121,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.