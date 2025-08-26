iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,102,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,338,321 shares.The stock last traded at $53.04 and had previously closed at $52.99.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BINC. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

