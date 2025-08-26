Insider Buying: Brambles (ASX:BXB) Insider Buys 18,600 Shares of Stock

Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB – Get Free Report) insider John Mullen purchased 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$26.63 per share, with a total value of A$495,299.40.

Brambles Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous Final dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 123.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. Brambles’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.