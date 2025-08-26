Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Craig Drummond Acquires 1,391 Shares

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Drummond acquired 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$13.47 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,735.38.

Transurban Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.20, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Transurban Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 229.0%. Transurban Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group engages in the development, operation, management, and maintenance of toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington, United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

