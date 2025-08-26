Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) versus FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) and FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaia and FOX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $90.36 million 1.58 -$5.23 million ($0.19) -29.92 FOX $16.30 billion 1.61 $2.26 billion $4.91 11.99

Analyst Recommendations

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gaia and FOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 2 1 3.33 FOX 1 9 9 0 2.42

Gaia currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.72%. FOX has a consensus price target of $56.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than FOX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Gaia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of FOX shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Gaia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of FOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and FOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -5.06% -5.00% -3.36% FOX 13.88% 18.86% 9.56%

Volatility and Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOX has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FOX beats Gaia on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices. Its network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to streaming yoga, Eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that provides access to interviews and presentations in the ancient wisdom and metaphysics genre. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

