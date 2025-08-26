Reviewing Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and Armstrong World Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 13.07% 125.21% 15.65% Armstrong World Industries 18.95% 39.80% 16.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Frontdoor and Armstrong World Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 2 0 2.25 Armstrong World Industries 0 4 4 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

Frontdoor presently has a consensus price target of $59.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Armstrong World Industries has a consensus price target of $177.13, indicating a potential downside of 10.64%. Given Frontdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontdoor is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Frontdoor has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armstrong World Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.9% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Frontdoor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontdoor and Armstrong World Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.84 billion 2.41 $235.00 million $3.39 18.00 Armstrong World Industries $1.45 billion 5.93 $264.90 million $6.76 29.32

Armstrong World Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontdoor. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armstrong World Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Frontdoor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products. It serves commercial and residential construction markets, as well as renovation of existing buildings sectors. The company sells its products to resale distributors, ceiling system contractors, wholesalers, and retailers comprising large home centers. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

