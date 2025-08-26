Financial Comparison: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) and Latitude 360 (OTCMKTS:LATX – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Latitude 360″s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $1.02 billion 1.15 $18.92 million $0.06 318.67 Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

First Watch Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Latitude 360.

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and Latitude 360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.37% 0.69% 0.26% Latitude 360 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Latitude 360 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and Latitude 360, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 8 1 3.00 Latitude 360 0 0 0 0 0.00

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.09, suggesting a potential upside of 10.31%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Latitude 360.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Latitude 360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

About Latitude 360

Latitude 360, Inc. operates as a casual dining restaurant/entertainment company in the United States. The company plans, develops, constructs, and operates restaurant/entertainment venues. Its restaurant/entertainment venues feature a grille and bar; luxury bowling lanes; a dine-in movie theater with home theater-style seating; game room; a dine-in live performance theater; a HD sports theater; a bar with a dance floor and stage for the DJs and regional bands every weekend; and a luxury boutique cigar lounge. The company operates three restaurant/entertainment venues in Jacksonville, Florida, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Indianapolis, Indiana. Its restaurant/entertainment venues serve consumers and corporate clients. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. On January 10, 2017, an involuntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 was filed against Latitude 360, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Middle District of Florida. On February 7, 2017, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

