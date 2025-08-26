iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

iPath Select MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3812 per share on Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 16.8% increase from iPath Select MLP ETN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

iPath Select MLP ETN Stock Performance

ATMP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22. iPath Select MLP ETN has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $32.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iPath Select MLP ETN

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Select MLP ETN by 1.0% in the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iPath Select MLP ETN in the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iPath Select MLP ETN by 101.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iPath Select MLP ETN by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in iPath Select MLP ETN in the first quarter worth about $619,000.

About iPath Select MLP ETN

The Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETN (ATMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CIBC Atlas Select MLP VWAP index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index consisting of US and Canadian MLPs and general partners of MLPs that are selected based on fundamental criteria. ATMP was launched on Mar 12, 2013 and is issued by Barclays.

