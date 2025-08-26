LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.25 and last traded at $91.85. Approximately 107,570 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 189,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.48 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $999,197.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,802.64. The trade was a 37.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $607,220.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,875.80. This represents a 69.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

