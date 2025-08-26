Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 40,529 shares.The stock last traded at $63.98 and had previously closed at $64.29.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 8,414.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

