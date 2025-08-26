Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Trading 6.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 285,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,772,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.92 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 0.87%.The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $46,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,337.68. The trade was a 50.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,204,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,248 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,094 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,387,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $4,190,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,906,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

