Globalstar (NYSEARCA:GSAT) Trading Up 7.6% – Here’s Why

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.29 and last traded at $28.77. Approximately 112,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 729,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Globalstar Trading Up 3.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -921.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter worth $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Globalstar by 59,255.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

