Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.66 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 558,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,544,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 7.7%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 399,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 93,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 58,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 224,328 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 80,115 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.