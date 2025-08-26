ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:APCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 71,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 80,573 shares.The stock last traded at $29.59 and had previously closed at $29.59.

ActivePassive Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35.

Institutional Trading of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APCB. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ActivePassive Core Bond ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares in the last quarter.

About ActivePassive Core Bond ETF

The ActivePassive Core Bond ETF (APCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that blends active and passive investment strategies. The fund seeks to provide current income with low volatility of principal APCB was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

