Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 6,335 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $14.28.

The stock has a market cap of $906.39 million, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

