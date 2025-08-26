Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 9,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 6,335 shares.The stock last traded at $13.73 and had previously closed at $14.28.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $906.39 million, a PE ratio of -101.77 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHARGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. Pharming Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHARFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

