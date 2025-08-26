Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.93, but opened at $44.76. Smurfit Westrock shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 526,190 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.01 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.05.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4308 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smurfit Westrock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SW. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smurfit Westrock

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.