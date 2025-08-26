Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 116,527 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 109,929 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHVS. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Pharvaris from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research raised Pharvaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of -2.81.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,125.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 76,188 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks which is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients which is under Phase 1 clinical trial.

