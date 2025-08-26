Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 233 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,650,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,129,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

JPM opened at $294.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $301.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

