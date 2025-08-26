Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for IAC (IAC)

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2025 – IAC was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2025 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2025 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

