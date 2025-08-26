AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th.

Shares of RINC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $25.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.27.

The AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Real Estate Income index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index that provides diversified exposure to US mortgage REITs. The fund uses leverage to seek high yields as compared to other asset classes.

