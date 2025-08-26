Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,827 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseof118% compared to the typical volume of 6,793 call options.

In other Zillow Group news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $966,605.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,113 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,377.49. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $484,049.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,475.52. The trade was a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 580,379 shares of company stock worth $49,319,729 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 570,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 187,671 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $468,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $3,661,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 132.2% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.29.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 749,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,500. Zillow Group has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -335.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

