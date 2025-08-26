Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 701 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for approximately 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $345.9350 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.85%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.