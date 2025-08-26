Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $59.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $294.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.41 and its 200-day moving average is $264.46. The stock has a market cap of $810.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $301.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

