ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2025

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Monday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 18.6% increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Price Performance

AMUB stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. 31 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

About ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of 50 publicly traded energy MLPs. AMUB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

