Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, September 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th.

Labcorp has a payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Labcorp to earn $17.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.50. The company had a trading volume of 76,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,538. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.27. Labcorp has a 1 year low of $209.38 and a 1 year high of $283.47.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.050-16.500 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Labcorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

