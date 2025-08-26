PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $141.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s previous close.
PDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie set a $165.00 price target on PDD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.
PDD Trading Down 2.5%
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 24.63%.PDD’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDD will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of PDD
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the first quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PDD by 398.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PDD by 245.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in PDD in the second quarter worth $52,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PDD
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
