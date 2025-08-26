Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWK. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 206,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth about $450,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
