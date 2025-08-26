Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $1,369,188,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,596,000 after buying an additional 7,185,977 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,182,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,580,000 after buying an additional 4,842,582 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,536,000 after buying an additional 4,559,147 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.53 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

