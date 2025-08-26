Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $121.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

