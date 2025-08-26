Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,688 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

TSLA stock opened at $346.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.48. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,200. This represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,390. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

