13,044 Shares in Bank of America Corporation $BAC Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 71,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 49,908 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 89,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 546,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $366.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

