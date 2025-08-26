Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,895. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,212,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 371,856 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after purchasing an additional 130,672 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,261,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 160,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,215,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 236,704 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

