Reviewing Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ramaco Resources and Alliance Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Ramaco Resources.

Dividends

Profitability

Ramaco Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Alliance Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Ramaco Resources pays out -156.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alliance Resource Partners pays out 132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -3.17% -5.70% -2.94% Alliance Resource Partners 10.30% 14.27% 9.04%

Volatility and Risk

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliance Resource Partners has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Alliance Resource Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $625.92 million 1.44 $11.19 million ($0.46) -35.42 Alliance Resource Partners $2.29 billion 1.28 $360.86 million $1.81 12.61

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Ramaco Resources. Ramaco Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Ramaco Resources on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming. The company serves blast furnace steel mills and coke plants in the United States, as well as metallurgical coal consumers internationally. Ramaco Resources, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it owns and leases oil and gas mineral interests and equity interests; and leases its coal mineral reserves and resources to its mining complexes; and leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. It also exports its products. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

