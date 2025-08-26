Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,518,533,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,689,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,321,754 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,210,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial cut their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,127 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,553. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.3%

Visa stock opened at $348.89 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.67 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

