BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and State Street (NYSE:STT) Critical Survey

State Street (NYSE:STT) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares State Street and BankUnited”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $13.34 billion 2.45 $2.69 billion $8.93 12.89 BankUnited $2.02 billion 1.44 $232.47 million $3.41 11.39

Analyst Ratings

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for State Street and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 1 4 7 0 2.50 BankUnited 1 7 3 0 2.18

State Street presently has a consensus target price of $112.82, indicating a potential downside of 2.02%. BankUnited has a consensus target price of $41.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than State Street.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 12.59% 12.96% 0.83% BankUnited 13.19% 9.00% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.4% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of BankUnited shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $3.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. State Street pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and BankUnited has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

State Street beats BankUnited on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based lines of credit, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, subscription finance facilities, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of banking centers located in Florida counties and the New York metropolitan area, as well as Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

