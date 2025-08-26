Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOWL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:HOWL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.18.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

