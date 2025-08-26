NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) & Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Head-To-Head Survey

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.9% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of NCS Multistage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 97.6% of Victory Oilfield Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NCS Multistage and Victory Oilfield Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NCS Multistage 7.18% 12.50% 9.70% Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NCS Multistage has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Oilfield Tech has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NCS Multistage $175.47 million 0.56 $6.59 million $4.77 8.12 Victory Oilfield Tech N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares NCS Multistage and Victory Oilfield Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NCS Multistage has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Oilfield Tech.

Summary

NCS Multistage beats Victory Oilfield Tech on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NCS Multistage

(Get Free Report)

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and construction, and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, and sand jet perforating products; enhanced recovery products, such as sliding sleeve, as well as Terrus system, an injection control device; repeat precision products comprising composite frac plugs and bridge plugs, single-use disposable setting tools, express systems, and related products; chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics services; and well construction products, including AirLock casing buoyancy system, Vecturon and Vectraset liner hanger systems, and Toe initiation sleeves. It offers its products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore wells through technically-trained sales force, and operating partners or sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Super Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. in December 2016. NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Victory Oilfield Tech

(Get Free Report)

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services. The company was formerly known as Victory Energy Corporation and changed its name to Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. in May 2018. Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Austin, Texas.

