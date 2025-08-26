Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.84, but opened at $28.09. Disco shares last traded at $27.15, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised shares of Disco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Disco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSCSY

Disco Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.52 million. Disco had a net margin of 30.90% and a return on equity of 26.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Disco Corp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.