Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.24. Sprout Social shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 166,279 shares traded.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

The firm has a market cap of $891.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.93 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. Sprout Social's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Paul Barretto sold 16,800 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $355,488.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 119,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,439. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $844,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,647.04. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,389,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sprout Social by 11.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprout Social by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

