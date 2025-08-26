Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.19, but opened at $73.85. Oklo shares last traded at $77.78, with a volume of 4,944,290 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKLO shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oklo from $30.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Oklo from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Oklo Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -178.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,000. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oklo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Oklo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 125.0% during the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

