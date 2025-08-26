Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.87. Secom shares last traded at $9.19, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands.

Secom Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

