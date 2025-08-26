Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.87, but opened at $63.07. Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares last traded at $63.07, with a volume of 147 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Wealth Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.16.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares are going to split on Friday, October 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, August 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, October 9th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 1,235.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Wealth Solutions

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

