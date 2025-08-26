Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.01, but opened at $39.45. Commerzbank shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 18,633 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRZBY

Commerzbank Stock Down 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 33.14 and a current ratio of 12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.55.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Commerzbank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerzbank AG will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Commerzbank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerzbank by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Commerzbank by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commerzbank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

About Commerzbank

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.