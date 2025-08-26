Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.11. Societe Generale Group shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 264,982 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Societe Generale Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group raised Societe Generale Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Societe Generale Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Societe Generale Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCGLY

Societe Generale Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Societe Generale Group (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Societe Generale Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 19.31%.The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Research analysts expect that Societe Generale Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Societe Generale Group

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Societe Generale Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societe Generale Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.