Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.46. Advantage Energy shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 160 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Advantage Energy Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

